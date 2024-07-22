from the what-about-the-road-less-traveled? dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
We all became familiar with the idea of "bending a curve" thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it seems another US curve needs bending: that of US traffic fatalities, which have been up strongly and abnormally over the last couple of years. The low-hanging fruit when it comes to changing that might not be in the car as much as around it.
[...] Thanks in large part to in-car safety tech like airbags, antilock brakes, stability control and, more recently, automatic emergency braking, US traffic fatalities have generally been on a long decline since 1970. The 52,000 such deaths recorded 52 years ago shrank to 36,000 in 2019 even as the US population and vehicle miles driven both increased dramatically. But 2020 and 2021 saw the biggest spike in over 50 years to a total of almost 43,000 per year, turning the roadway fatality clock back to 2002. In short, something's not working as well as it did.
"We need regulations related to vehicle design and street design," says Yonah Freemark, senior research associate at the Urban Institute, a nonprofit think tank focused on urban mobility and equity. "Those two play a really important role in how likely people are to get killed in streets, especially pedestrians (and cyclists) that are struck by cars."
Speed cameras are common in several countries outside the US, often using technology that calculates average speed of a given vehicle based on the time stamps when it passes two or more places on the roadway.
In-vehicle safety technologies that protect occupants have only become more prevalent over the last couple of years, so Freemark looks at pedestrian and cyclist fatalities in collisions with cars as the next key area for improvement. Three-quarters of US auto buyers select a light truck that is typically heavier and larger than the sedan or coupe they may have chosen as their previous purchase, a formula for a more brutal impact with someone outside of the vehicle. In the future, many more electric cars will be sold and their well-known weight problem could exacerbate the seriousness of collisions.
[...] That difference plays out when you compare roadway fatality stats outside the US. "Over the last 20 years or so we've seen quite a divergence between other developed countries, like France," Freemark said of a comparison he's focused on. He noted other countries' taxation schemes that disincentivize the purchase of large, heavy vehicles as well as automatic speeding cameras and the presence of far more traffic circles that still befuddle most US drivers.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 25, @03:45PM (4 children)
> "We need regulations related to vehicle design and street design ...
No we don't. We need the cops to rigorously enforce distracted driving laws/regulations that are already on the books, starting with smart phone usage in moving vehicles.
I'm a cyclist and I approved this message!
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 25, @03:55PM (1 child)
Much good it will do to (the dead) you, with the last 6y models of cars essentially being smart-phones that incidentally have wheels and can be driven.
(Score: 2) by NateMich on Monday July 25, @04:49PM
No, he's right about this. Any remotely modern car has Bluetooth, but instead I see morons holding their phones up to their faces and wandered all over their lane literally every day.
We already have the laws and the technology to solve this, but we're allowing people to do it anyway.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by epitaxial on Monday July 25, @04:22PM
The cops are essentially doing a work stoppage because they're upset about the public wanting them held accountable for their actions. The police problem stems from warrior training. https://harvardlawreview.org/2015/04/law-enforcements-warrior-problem/ [harvardlawreview.org]
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday July 25, @04:39PM
You might be a cyclist but you're an idiot.
- When an SUV barrels goes out of control, it's very likely to cause a lot more damage and fatalities than a small European or Japanese econobox. US:0 / EU:1
- When roads are designed with cycling in mind, particularly segregated cycling lanes or - like the Netherlands - a completely separate cycling network, the cyclists don't get an SUV or an econobox in the face in the first place. US:0 / EU: 2
- Automatic speed traps work - see France, Germany, and most of Europe. No need for cops: the offenders get their fine in the mail. US: 0 / EU: 3
Etc etc.
I suggest you go visit Europe and see what a country with an active government working for its citizenry is like, unlike the US.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 25, @03:51PM
Avoid US, they'll shoot you dead or roll coals over you in their small trucks.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by PiMuNu on Monday July 25, @03:56PM (2 children)
... implement sidewalks. I am shocked when I visit US at how hard it is to get places on foot.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Monday July 25, @04:25PM (1 child)
A bit difficult when one party sees the government providing public services as "commie" nonsense. I pay taxes to every level of government. I want service in return.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 25, @04:50PM
Varies greatly by state. Here in New York State (far from NY City) we have sidewalks in most urban & suburban areas. Further out in the rural areas, the state roads usually have a wide (~2+ meter) strip (paved shoulder) for peds & bikes. There is a solid white line that separates this from the car lane.
Not as fancy as parts of Europe where there are whole separate path systems for walk/bike that include over or underpasses so that car traffic and bike traffic are separate at intersections. But perfectly usable, imo. I just rode my bike on some errands, mostly separated from cars.
There is one reason that property owners resist having sidewalks (pavements in UK usage) added to an older street -- the property owners are required to do maintenance including winter shoveling of the sidewalk. This can be very difficult once the big plows come through and bury the sidewalk...but if you don't do it you get fined.
(Score: 2, Flamebait) by Spamalope on Monday July 25, @03:58PM
We're not taxing enough... We need more speed camera/red light camera accidents.
Also, dashcams are really cutting into speeding citations because too many drivers can prove the ticket was bogus.
We need a solution that involves our org getting more cash!
Maybe we could add incarceration in private prisons to more traffic laws? That'd be a very US 'solution'.
Also ban dashcams as evidence in traffic court!
(why yes, my dashcam has saved me so. much. money. - and I'm still salty about the time before I had one...)
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday July 25, @04:51PM
What lots of urban planner types have been advocating for a long time and really should be the norm: If you want to take care of a lot of traffic problems, including accident rates, make it both possible and safe to get to places without driving. Even relatively cheap bus routes can make a big difference if they're frequent enough and have low enough fares, because 1 bus can carry the same number of people as 10-20 cars and take up a lot less room. Or if you move someone who was driving alone onto a bicycle instead, you've just cut the amount of road space they're using by about 80%.
Among other things, a drunk on a bicycle or stumbling onto a bus isn't likely to whoopsie-daisy kill somebody.
Alcohol makes the world go round ... and round and round.