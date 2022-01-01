from the it's-great-to-be-the-middleman dept.
After five years in prison for a Ponzi scheme and a lifetime ban from the pharmaceutical industry, Martin Shkreli announces his new venture: a web3 drug discovery platform:
Martin Shkreli, sometimes known as "Pharma Bro", earned notoriety after obtaining the patent for an anti-parasitic drug and hiking the price from $13.50 a pill to $750. An FTC lawsuit ordered Shkreli in January 2022 to return almost $65 million in wrongfully obtained profits, and banned him for life from the pharmaceutical industry.
[...] If this was anyone other than Martin Shkreli, I might have been surprised to hear that, only a little over two months out of prison and while still staying in a halfway house, Shkreli is launching a "web3 drug discovery software platform".
From the press release:
"We started Druglike because in our experience, traditional drug discovery software is too difficult and expensive to use," said Martin Shkreli, Co-Founder of Druglike. "Druglike will remove barriers to early-stage drug discovery, increase innovation and allow a broader group of contributors to share the rewards."
[...] Druglike is building a decentralized computing network which provides resources for anyone looking to start or contribute to early-stage drug discovery projects. Unlike competitors, Druglike will be web-based and completely free to use. Druglike will soon release a web-based suite for target identification, drug design, and tools for both constructing and running large-scale virtual screening workflows.
[...] Proof-of-Optimization, a novel blockchain consensus mechanism described in the whitepaper, plans to solve computational chemistry problems at a cost competitive with that of standard on-premises environments and cloud computing. Compute contributors can run both solver and validator nodes powering industrial-scale virtual screening campaigns in exchange for $MSI, the platform's official token.
"For the first time, any computer or phone with access to the web might be responsible and rewarded for discovering the next breakthrough medicine," said Shkreli, Druglike Co-Founder. "We will disrupt the economics of the drug business by allowing a wide pool of innovators and contributors, rather than only pharmaceutical giants, to profit from drug discovery."
[...] Druglike is a blockchain/Web3 software company and not a pharmaceutical company. Druglike is not engaged in pharmaceutical research or drug development.
What do you think, an interesting and legitimate application of blockchain, or a scam in sheep's clothing?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday July 27, @03:53AM
Nowadays, the reward for a successful drug is a patent (heh, surprise, Shkreli was one to take advantage of this situation). If you are a big player, there's no incentive to share it.
Given that the chance of contributing to "next breakthrough medicine" by blindly running "computational chemistry" on your mobile phone is lower than winning the lottery, I don't see "Folding-at-home-but-for-pay" enthusiasts to take it seriously. After all, even if you "win" the lottery, you aren't likely be able to exercise any control over your "discovery" or dictate the price in any way; I suspect your winning price is going to be a few $hundreds (and maybe a marketing campaign contract using you for about 6mo if you are among the first ones).
Since there won't be many takers on medium term, I think the big players won't have incentives to pay subscription fees to Shkreli (errrr.. sorry, it's "broader group of contributors to share the rewards").
The entire scheme seems more like an attempt of a grab from "soon to be parted with their money" investors.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0