Google, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon launched a public effort Monday to scrap the leap second, an occasional extra tick that keeps clocks in sync with the Earth's actual rotation. US and French timekeeping authorities concur.
Since 1972, the world's timekeeping authorities have added a leap second 27 times to the global clock known as the International Atomic Time (TAI). Instead of 23:59:59 changing to 0:0:0 at midnight, an extra 23:59:60 is tucked in. That causes a lot of indigestion for computers, which rely on a network of precise timekeeping servers to schedule events and to record the exact sequence of activities like adding data to a database.
The temporal tweak causes more problems -- like internet outages -- than benefits, they say. And dealing with leap seconds ultimately is futile, the group argues, since the Earth's rotational speed hasn't actually changed much historically.
"We are predicting that if we just stick to the TAI without leap second observation, we should be good for at least 2,000 years," research scientist Ahmad Byagowi of Facebook parent company Meta said via email. "Perhaps at that point we might need to consider a correction."
The tech giants and two key agencies agree that it's time to ditch the leap second. Those are the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and its French equivalent, the Bureau International de Poids et Mesures (BIPM).
This governmental support is critical, given that ultimately it is governments and scientists -- not technology companies -- that are in charge of the world's global clock system.
[...] Adding a leap second causes problems with computers. And at some point, we'd have to subtract one too -- something that's never happened -- and that would likely uncover new problems.
"It could have a devastating effect on the software relying on timers or schedulers," Byagowi and Meta engineer Oleg Obleukhov said in a blog post Monday.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Wednesday July 27, @11:49AM (1 child)
They are basically right, except I would go farther and scrap the correction entirely (rather than "smearing" it). There is no reason to tie time so tightly to the rotation of the earth, especially since that rotation is not (quite) constant. If special applications like astronomy need to apply corrections for that, let them. For the rest of us, it absolutely does not matter whether the earth rotated a fraction of a second faster or slower this year.
Managing time is difficult enough without worrying about some minutes having 59 or 61 seconds.
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Wednesday July 27, @12:12PM
I tend to disagree. It is a simple engineering taks to get this right. There is one universal clock just counting seconds. Then, we tag certain values of this counter with what we call dates. We already handle leap years, adding leap seconds does not add complexity to a sane design (or minimal at most). Finally, we need to translate the two. All internal scheduling is based on the universal clock, no special cases need to be handled at that level.
(Score: 1) by exa on Wednesday July 27, @12:10PM
...imagine the fireworks that will ensue upon the future "delayed" correction. After you let the poor fortune500 companies and their poor enterprise software happily catch bitrot for 2000 years.
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Wednesday July 27, @12:14PM
First handwriting recognition appeared and instead of algorithms improving and adopting to recognise our handwritings better, the people learned how to write so it can be correctly recognised by the software. Then came the speech recognition, we adopted again. It seems they took this process for granted and now want the Earth rotation to adopt to the software... lol. Somebody thinks they are the center of the world, literally.