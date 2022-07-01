Since 2019, Vladimir Putin has supercharged his plan to separate Russia from the global Internet. The country's sovereign Internet law, which came into force that November, gives officials the power to block access to websites for millions of Russians. The law was used to hit Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter with blocks and followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Since then, Russian officials have continuously dripped out new policies and measures to further control the Internet, boosting the state's censorship and surveillance powers. Each small move continues to push Russia toward a more isolated, authoritarian version of the web—restricting the rights of those inside its border and damaging the foundational ideas of an open web.

[...] Lokot says that as more nations look to regulate the Internet and do so with their national security in mind, the Internet itself is put at risk. "When the conversation changes from 'the Internet as a public good' to the 'Internet, and Internet access, as a matter of national security,' the questions change," Lokot says. "We will potentially see some really problematic choices made by states—and not just by authoritarian states, but also by democratic states."