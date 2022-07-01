from the beware-the-three-C's dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
The city of Mayapán was the largest Mayan city from approximately 1200 to 1450 AD. It was an important political, economic and religious center, and the capital of a large state that controlled much of northwestern Yucatan in present day Mexico.
When the Spanish arrived in the early 1500s, Mayapán was fondly remembered and Mayans proudly claimed descent from its former citizens. But inherent instability meant that it was doomed to fail.
Or so the story went. This narrative has influenced views of this important city, and this period of Mayan civilization more broadly, for some time.
In a new study, my collaborators and I show that warfare, collapse and abandonment at Mayapán were not inevitable. Instead, they were exacerbated by drought.
[...] Researchers have long suspected that Mayapán collapsed violently, based on early colonial documents. These records describe a revolt led by the noble Xiu family that resulted in the massacre of the ruling Cocom family.
[...] To find out when this conflict occurred, and how it related to changes in climate, required a large number of high-precision radiocarbon dates and paleoclimate data from the vicinity of Mayapán.
[...] These analyses revealed that episodes of violence became more common later in the site's history, corresponding with evidence of drought that began in the late 1300s and continued into the 1400s.
One mass grave in particular, recovered in Mayapán's most sacred precinct at the foot of the temple of Kukulkan, appeared to date to around the time of the city's purported collapse in the mid-1400s. Remarkably, this was confirmed through radiocarbon analyses, corroborating historical accounts of the site's violent overthrow at this time.
[...] Radiocarbon dating also provided the surprising result that Mayapán's population started falling after approximately 1350 AD. Indeed, the city was already largely abandoned by the time of its famous collapse in the mid 1400s.
[...] Mayapán's people migrated away from the city to cope with the change in climate. While migration may be less of a solution in the face of today's climate change, due to global population levels, climate refugees are expected to rapidly grow in number without significant action by governments and citizenry alike.
Journal Reference:
Kennett, D.J., Masson, M., Lope, C.P. et al. Drought-Induced Civil Conflict Among the Ancient Maya [open]. Nat Commun 13, 3911 (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-31522-x