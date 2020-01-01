Russia is building a new ground-based laser facility for interfering with satellites orbiting overhead, according to a recent report in The Space Review. The basic idea would be to dazzle the optical sensors of other nations' spy satellites by flooding them with laser light.
Laser technology has evolved to the point where this type of anti-satellite defense is plausible, though there is limited evidence of any nation successfully testing such a laser.
If the Russian government is able to build the laser, it would be capable of shielding a large part of the country from the view of satellites with optical sensors. The technology also sets the stage for the more ominous possibility of laser weapons that can permanently disable satellites.
[...] The reputed new Russian laser facility is called Kalina. It is intended to dazzle, and therefore temporarily blind, the optical sensors of satellites that are collecting intelligence overhead. As with the U.S. LAIRCM, dazzling involves saturating the sensors with enough light to prevent them from functioning. Achieving this goal requires accurately delivering a sufficient amount of light into the satellite sensor. This is no easy feat given the very large distances involved and the fact that the laser beam must first pass through the Earth's atmosphere.
[...] In addition, space-based lasers could be used to target any satellite by aiming lasers at propellant tanks and power systems, which, if damaged, would completely disable the spacecraft.
As technology advances continue, the use of laser weapons in space becomes more likely. The question then becomes: What are the consequences?
(Score: 2) by SomeRandomGeek on Thursday July 28, @03:28PM
development will be abruptly discontinued following an inexplicable HIMARS mishap while field testing.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Thursday July 28, @03:41PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by Spamalope on Thursday July 28, @03:59PM
Yep. If you can pull off something like this, you can wreck the camera sensors pointed at you. The trick is maintaining beam focus at distance and through atmospheric distortion. Presumably you'd want to fire from a high altitude cargo plane to help, and use some sort of active mirror beam forming.
I'm assuming though that
A) There are technical problems that make this very difficult
or
B) There are already secret projects to develop or that already developed something like this