Upgrading to more efficient cellular radio towers could save enough electricity to power cities such as Phoenix, New Orleans or Seattle, according to a new study produced by US research firm J. Gold Associates.
Annually, US cell sites use a total of almost 21 million megawatt hours (MWh) of power. That’s the equivalent of the average power used by almost two million households.
“Cellular services have become a critical infrastructure component of modern life. It’s hard to imagine not being able to communicate on the go with our mobile devices, or increasingly through a wireless home gateway enabling Internet services to both residential and business customers,” the report said. “But not often discussed is the burden that the numerous cell sites places on the electricity supplies required to keep them powered and the costs associated with the power supplied.”
Each 10% reduction in total cell site power results in enough electricity saved to power the equivalent of 195,000 households. And a 40% reduction provides enough electricity to power the equivalent of almost 782,000 households, according to the study, “US Cell Sites- a Sustainability Analysis."
By upgrading both the radio hardware and the management software, each cell site could save as much as 40% of its electricity needs, the report states.
[...] According to the Cellular Telecommunications Internet Association (CTIA) there were 417,215 cellular sites in the US at the end of 2020. While that number is a moving target as more cell sites are added as new areas and/or services are deployed, J. Gold Associates used that number for its report’s calculations. (The CTIA is a trade association representing the US wireless communications industry.)
The radio element of a cellular telecommunications network is called a RAN (which is short for radio access network). The typical RAN lasts about eight years before it requires upgrades or replacement, Gold said.
[...] “In some cases, it even pays for the upgrade within three years,” the company said in its report. “Customer cases show that service providers have reduced site energy consumption by up to 15% through intelligent site control solutions."
However, some studies claim 5G consumes as much as twice the power as 4G systems. “A typical 5G base station consumes up to twice or more the power of a 4G base station, Matt Walker, chief analyst with MTN Consulting wrote in a report titled “Operators facing power cost crunch.”
Why does this sound to me as somebody is trying to convince people to upgrade to their latest offerings? [JR]
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday July 28, @06:13PM
So, if we got rid of the cellular towers altogether and we returned to land-lines, look at the power we'd have available!
I've lived my whole life with a land-line and have had no problems. All we need is to stop worrying about missing responding to a Faceplant message IMMEDIATELY and life just goes on.
And look at the money you'll be saving!
The Rogers fiasco went on in Canada and my wife and i didn't even notice.
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---