The sun's permanent position in the sky, plus the fact that Earth and the other planets revolve around it, may give the impression that it is static and does not move or rotate.
Yet we have been aware that the sun rotates since the 17th century. Like the majority of the solar system's planets, this rotation is counter-clockwise, but as well as being significantly slower than Earth's rotation, the sun's rotation is much more complex.
The discovery that the sun rotates dates back to the time of Galileo Galilei, according to The British Library (opens in new tab). Along with several of his contemporary earlier astronomers, Galileo had observed dark spots of the sun that we now call sunspots and understand to be important parts of the solar cycle.
Galileo noticed something else too. He found these dark spots appeared to move, vanishing and returning as he observed the sun with his telescope.
In 1612, the early scientist wrote: "It is also manifest that their rotation is about the sun... to me, it seems more probable that the movement is of the solar globe than of its surroundings," according to the book 'Discoveries and Opinions of Galileo'.
By using sunspots, he had discovered that the sun rotates, pleasingly ironic given these dark cool patches on the surface of the sun are an artifact of that rotation.
To this day, astronomers and solar scientists use sunspots and other features on the surface of our star to measure its rotation. Yet, there is more to learn about the sun's rotation. Primarily, how different it is from the rotation of our planet.
While Earth and the other inner planets are composed of solid rock, the sun is an ultra-hot ball of dense ionized gas — mainly hydrogen and helium — called plasma. That means that the way it rotates is different than the way our planet, Mars, Venus, and Mercury do.
The sun experiences something called differential rotation. This means that its rotation proceeds at different rates depending on where you look at the star.
[...] This type of rotation isn't unique to the sun or even to stellar bodies. The gas giants, Jupiter and Saturn, also experience differential rotation. This is not surprising given their gaseous composition. The ice giants Uranus and Neptune also have differential rotation — all spinning faster at their equators than they do at the poles.
