from the paywall-or-not-paywall-that-is-the-question dept.
Findings are from a new global study 'OA in physics: researcher perspectives' commissioned by leading learned society physics publishers :
A new global study from AIP Publishing, the American Physical Society (APS),IOP Publishing (IOPP) and Optica Publishing Group (formerly OSA)indicates that the majority of early career researchers (ECRs) [Researchers with 1–5 years of experience] want to publish open access (OA) but they need grants from funding agencies to do so.
[...] 67% of ECRs say that making their work openly available is important to them. Yet, 70% have been prevented from publishing OA because they have not been able to access the necessary monies from funding agencies to cover the cost. When asked why ECRs favour OA publishing, agreeing with its principles and benefitting from a wider readership were cited as the top two reasons.
Daniel Keirs, head of journal strategy at IOP Publishing said: "The OA views of the next generation of physicists are important as they are the harbingers of change when it comes to scholarly communications. What we see from this study is that ECRs believe that OA is the future, and they want to be able to reap the benefits of unrestricted access to research. Good progress has been made, but the transition to full OA must neither put researchers at a disadvantage nor disregard the costs necessary to produce, protect and preserve the quality and integrity of scholarly articles and the scientific record."