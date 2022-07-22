A new study shows that nickel oxide superconductors, which conduct electricity with no loss at higher temperatures than conventional superconductors do, contain a type of quantum matter called charge density waves, or CDWs, that can accompany superconductivity.

The presence of CDWs shows that these recently discovered materials, also known as nickelates, are capable of forming correlated states -- "electron soups" that can host a variety of quantum phases, including superconductivity, researchers from the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University reported in Nature Physics today.

"Unlike in any other superconductor we know about, CDWs appear even before we dope the material by replacing some atoms with others to change the number of electrons that are free to move around," said Wei-Sheng Lee, a SLAC lead scientist and investigator with the Stanford Institute for Materials and Energy Science (SIMES) who led the study.

"This makes the nickelates a very interesting new system -- a new playground for studying unconventional superconductors."