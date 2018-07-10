from the sieve-of-gLinux dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
In 2018, Google moved its in-house Linux desktop from the Goobuntu to a new Linux distro, the Debian-based gLinux. Why? Because, as Google explained, Ubuntu's Long Term Support (LTS) two-year release "meant that we had to upgrade every machine in our fleet of over 100,000 devices before the end-of-life date of the OS."
That was a pain. Add in the time-consuming need to fully customize engineers' PCs, and Google decided that it cost too much. Besides, the "effort to upgrade our Goobuntu fleet usually took the better part of a year. With a two-year support window, there was only one year left until we had to go through the same process all over again for the next LTS. This entire process was a huge stress factor for our team, as we got hundreds of bugs with requests for help for corner cases."
So, when Google had enough of that, it moved to Debian Linux (though not just vanilla Debian). The company created a rolling Debian distribution: GLinux Rolling Debian Testing (Rodete). The idea is that users and developers are best served by giving them the latest updates and patches as they're created and deemed ready for production. Such distros include Arch Linux, Debian Testing, and openSUSE Tumbleweed.
For Google, the immediate goal was to get off the two-year upgrade cycle. As the move to Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) has shown, these incremental changes work well. They're also easier to control and rollback if something goes wrong.
To make all this work without a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, Google created a new workflow system, Sieve. Whenever Sieve spots a new version of a Debian package, it starts a new build. These packages are built in package groups since separate packages often must be upgraded together. Once the whole group has been built, Google runs a virtualized test suite to ensure no core components and developer workflows are broken. Next, each group is tested separately with a full system installation, boot, and local test suite run. The package builds complete within minutes, but testing can take up to an hour.
[...] release Sieve's code so we can all start producing rolling Linux desktop releases. How about it, Google? What do you say?
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday July 29, @04:24PM (2 children)
I'm happy with Manjaro, except for maybe the whole systemd thing, but i don't currently have the time to worry about it... maybe when i retire.
I plan on getting a new pc this fall and plan on doing some distro-hopping trialing. Maybe get 2 hd's to make it easier....
I though google was making their own OS?
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Freeman on Friday July 29, @04:39PM (1 child)
My most recent Linux trial on my gaming machine was with an External SSD via 3.0. It booted fast and ran well. I highly recommend doing that kind of thing for a trial. That way you can keep your main setup untouched. In the event you want to give it a good go, without screwing with your current system, you can just unplug all of the internal storage. That way, you have no chance of screwing up your current install. Sure, there are fancy ways of dealing with things, but I do like the KISS (Keep it Simple, Stupid) philosophy.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Friday July 29, @04:56PM
I'll second the external drive idea. I'm still fooling with Linux distros (when I have the time) on a MacBook pro. Easy to install, it touches nothing on the Mac SSD, I don't even have to fool with boot sequence settings. When the SSD is plugged in, it offers to boot, or I can select Mac's own SSD. And, the PCIe SSD hooked up via Thunderbolt is indistinguishable from the native SSD for performance. Added benefit is, I can move that SSD from laptop to desktop to phone back to laptop, as needed. Linux will pull necessary drivers as needed when you move!
There is a supply side shortage of pronouns. You will take whatever you are offered.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday July 29, @04:46PM
Needing to update everyone, every two years, sounds like an absolute nightmare. Especially, considering it took them nearly an entire year to upgrade everyone. Rolling updates sounds okay, but could cause a lot of trouble as well. Debian puts a lot less fluff into their base system, though. That move alone, could save them untold headaches.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"