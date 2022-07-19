from the more-money-than-sense dept.
Saudi Planning Skyscraper That's 75 Miles Wide:
[...] the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told engineers and designers he wanted his next architectural project to be as grand as the Egyptian pyramids.
According to the WSJ, the plans would make it the world's largest structure. The skyscraper would be a set of two parallel buildings, each 1,600 feet tall, and spanning 75 miles of terrain. Prince Salman is calling it the "Mirror Line" and wants it to house about five million people. It could cost as much as a trillion dollars and looks like a long, golden paradise in the photos shown below.
[...] The WSJ said Salman is, essentially, hoping to create an architectural feat designers have long dreamed of — a linear city. In concept, the Mirror Line is set to include nearly everything its residents could ever dream of needing, like a stadium, yacht club and renewable sources of energy and food.
In reality, though, it kind of sounds like a nightmare waiting to happen. What happens when Salman's weird isolated city runs out of food during internal supply chain shortages, or when another pandemic rips though millions of people trapped in tight, close quarters between two buildings?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday July 29, @07:18PM (1 child)
Can't they just dig up some of the dinosaurs and eat those if they're going to run out of food? Also, they're on, like, the ocean so they could eat fish, right? As far as the pandemic goes, though, they could crank up the air exchangers since a lot of the, er, other modes of disease transmission are banned there, right?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday July 29, @07:24PM
Yeah, that always works so well.
The problem the Prince will face is when the world no longer values his oil, either because he has none left, or because we have moved on and no longer care for it. Getting the locals to finish the construction and do all the maintenance is going to be tough without globally sourced incentives flowing in their direction. Also: water. As long as the oil flows freely it can desalinate all they need, but if the oil becomes scarce, the water will become quite dear...
