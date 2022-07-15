"In Japan, there are a lot of people who will lock themselves up in the bathroom for a while [to nap], which I don't think is healthy," Saeko Kawashima, communications director of furniture maker Itoki, told Bloomberg News.

"It's better to sleep in a comfortable location."

The device, which resembles a sleek water heater, will support occupants' heads, knees and rears so that they will not fall over, according to the outlet.

[...] "I think a lot of Japanese people tend to work continuously with no breaks," Kawashima said. "We are hoping that companies can use this as a more flexible approach to resting."

People took to Twitter on Friday to poke fun at the nap boxes, with one user joking, "This is how we get people back to the office."

"Capitalism always wins," another Twitter user said.