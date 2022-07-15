from the snooze-time dept.
Office workers in Japan can now take a cat nap at work with 'Nap Box'. What is it? Basically, a windowless box that shuts out the light and the world for a while allowing a person to relax, de-stress, and get back to work recharged.
"In Japan, there are a lot of people who will lock themselves up in the bathroom for a while [to nap], which I don't think is healthy," Saeko Kawashima, communications director of furniture maker Itoki, told Bloomberg News.
"It's better to sleep in a comfortable location."
The device, which resembles a sleek water heater, will support occupants' heads, knees and rears so that they will not fall over, according to the outlet.
[...] "I think a lot of Japanese people tend to work continuously with no breaks," Kawashima said. "We are hoping that companies can use this as a more flexible approach to resting."
People took to Twitter on Friday to poke fun at the nap boxes, with one user joking, "This is how we get people back to the office."
"Capitalism always wins," another Twitter user said.
How are you supposed to sleep standing up?
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Saturday July 30, @02:38PM
They probably expect you to spend 30 minutes in there then work 4 additional unpaid hours for slacking off.
(Score: 2) by srobert on Saturday July 30, @02:55PM
"I think a lot of Japanese people tend to work continuously with no breaks,"
As a slacker, I find this to be highly unethical. I'm tired of advocates of the so-called "work ethic" telling us that "the problem is that everyone needs to work harder". When in reality, that is exactly what is making us so miserable, and preventing the world's economy from functioning as it should.