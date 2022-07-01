Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Inflating Spider Corpse Creates Robotic Claw Game of Nightmares

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday July 31, @12:06AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the Arachno-Necro-Techno dept.
/dev/random

Freeman writes:

Arachnophobia and Necrophobia warning:
https://arstechnica.com/science/2022/07/inflating-spider-corpse-creates-robotic-claw-game-of-nightmares/

Shortly after the Preston Innovation Lab was set up at Rice University, graduate student Faye Yap was rearranging a few things when she noticed a dead curled up spider in the hallway. Curious about why spiders curl up when they die, she did a quick search to find the answer. And that answer—essentially, internal hydraulics—led to delightfully morbid inspiration: Why not use the bodies of dead spiders as tiny air-powered grippers for picking up and maneuvering tiny electronic parts?

Yap and her colleagues—including adviser Daniel Preston—did just that. They transformed a dead wolf spider into a gripping tool with just a single assembly step—essentially launching a novel new research area they have cheekily dubbed "necrobotics." They outlined the process in detail in a new paper published in the journal Advanced Science. The authors suggest the gripper could be ideal for delicate "pick-and-place" repetitive tasks and could possibly be used one day in the assembly of microelectronics.

  https://doi.org/10.1002/advs.202201174

Also At:
Dead spiders reanimated as creepy 'necrobots'

Original Submission


«  DeepMind's Protein-Folding AI Cracks Biology's Biggest Problem
This discussion was created by Fnord666 (652) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Inflating Spider Corpse Creates Robotic Claw Game of Nightmares | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.