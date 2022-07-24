[...] "I think it's easy to say, 'Why would you listen to some stranger on the internet tell you where to put your money?'" said Nicholas Christakis, a Yale University sociologist and physician who wrote "Connected," a seminal book on the scientific underpinnings of online influence, when asked why so many have flocked to BitBoy. "But what the research shows is that, particularly when there's a lot at stake — like all the money online in crypto — online interactions can be as influential as in-person ones."

He said the idea of large groups communicating within these online bubbles can amplify the effect. "This sense of shared community — 'We're all in this together' — makes people trust more. It's not that different from the logic of a cult. I mean, don't we all have a desire to find a guru who can tell us the meaning of life and protect us from bad decisions?"

[...] It's not surprising perhaps that Armstrong would amass influence in this space in particular. Like stocks, crypto is a system that demands a constant stream of people to buy in if the value is to continue going up. Unlike stocks, though, there is little to fuel those buyers — no earnings, products or market need. That means hypesters are needed, say experts who follow such markets.

"Since you're not really buying anything of actual value, in my view, you need someone to tell you what it's worth," said Peter Schiff, a controversial money manager and prominent crypto skeptic. "I think what you have to ask with any influencer is who they're actually serving — or if they're just serving themselves."

[...] "This is the really interesting area where crypto and social media intersect," said Jason Goldman, an early Twitter executive and chief digital officer at the White House during the Obama administration. "You've always had people who sell snake oil. But they had to go door to door, and now with social media they can sit at home and be amplified to every corner of the world."