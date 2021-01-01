from the can't-you-smell-that-smell? dept.
Smell and taste dynfunction after covid-19:
"It was sudden, like turning an electric switch off." This is how one patient described her abrupt loss of smell and taste following infection with covid-19. "I was eating some lunch on day three after contracting covid-19 and one moment I could still smell and taste the flavours of my soup, and the next everything vanished."
She was not alone in this. In fact, smell and taste loss are common complaints among patients with covid-19, with an estimated 50% of patients reporting these symptoms. This is thought to occur due to conductive barriers and nerve damage from the extensive inflammation in covid-19 infection.
The recovery of smell and taste is very much a gradual process for some. In our analysis of 3699 patients from 12 countries, recently published in The BMJ, we found that at the 30 day mark following the initial infection, only 74% and 79% of patients are expected to recover their smell and taste respectively. Recovery rates rise with each passing month, reaching a peak of 96% for smell and 98% for taste after six months. [...]
Besides a quantitative impairment in smell, a sizeable proportion of patients also report qualitative smell impairment following covid-19 infection, manifesting as distortion of odour (known as parosmia) or a perception of smell in the absence of an odour (known as phantosmia). These patients often struggle to tolerate everyday smells and become increasingly withdrawn. Such a phenomenon has been postulated to occur due to aberrant regeneration of the neurons in the olfactory system during recovery.
[...] Our sense of smell and taste is something that we very much take for granted. In one patient's words, "I don't think that as human beings we can truly understand, appreciate, and comprehend how important and how deeply connected to all aspects of our life our sense of smell is until we lose it." The abrupt loss of smell and taste that covid-19 infection brings has a formidable impact on patients' quality of life. Smell and taste impairments may hinder the enjoyment of food, causing patients to feel as if eating has become "a chore, a merely functional transaction with the only scope of providing nutrients." It is unsurprising that smell and taste loss has been linked to malnutrition.
Many patients struggle with lack of support as medical practitioners have not been equipped to deal with long covid and this unprecedented wave of patients with persistent smell and taste loss. There are too many questions and far too few answers. Why are women particularly affected by persistent smell loss? Is the sensory loss going to be permanent? Is there anything that patients can do to hasten the recovery? Will olfactory training improve outcomes? These are important questions, and ones that need to be taken seriously and investigated by the medical and research community.
I completely lost my sense of smell and taste early in the pandemic and it was devastating. Eating indeed became a chore and turned into an ordeal to get through. Within a month my senses (as far as I can tell) fully recovered, but to this day I do get bouts of phantosmia. Did any of you experience this, and if so, how did you get through it?
Journal Reference:
Benjamin Kye Jyn Tan, Ruobing Han, Joseph J Zhao, et al., Prognosis and persistence of smell and taste dysfunction in patients with covid-19: meta-analysis with parametric cure modelling of recovery curves [open], 2022. DOI: 10.1136/bmj-2021-069503
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday July 31, @07:55PM
... they've been mostly gone since some time in my teens because I am always stuffed up, and smell is so important to the 'taste experience'. Probably have a deviated septum along with my allergies...
I did get a 'dead' patch on my leg: it's a 4"x6" stretch of skin that always feels like it's JUST 'waking up'. If you hit the spot, it feels numb but a tiny bit tingly whereas the rest of the leg just feels normal.
Weird.
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---