Businesses are using intelligent software capable of tracking the location of each person's phone so closely it can determine exactly how long they spend looking at certain products on certain shelves.

And it's not just snooping via wifi. Some stores are now using facial recognition technology too, which last week landed Kmart, Bunnings and The Good Guys in trouble with Choice.

"For any person trying to keep their personal information private, it's not fair. Every single person has a right to keep his or her privacy," Internet 2.0 security engineer Rafig Jabrayilov said.

[...] Stores, like Nordstrom in the United States – the focus of a bombshell New York Times article – can set up sensors in physical stores that return exact information on consumer behaviour.