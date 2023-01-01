from the solution-looking-for-a-problem? dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Get ready for a wave of expensive VR headsets:
Call it a summer surprise. Meta suddenly ratcheted up the entry-level price for its 2-year-old Quest 2 VR headset, jumping from $299 to $400 starting Aug. 1. A product getting more expensive two years after its release doesn't normally happen. But these aren't really normal times, and the Quest 2 was never a normal headset.
While Meta's reasoning is that the price increase helps its investment in VR and the metaverse, the Quest 2 headset was always priced artificially lower than a device like that should have cost. It's unfortunate, but it's hardly the end of the price increases for VR tech. Based on what we know about the next wave of the most-anticipated VR headsets, things are going to get a lot more expensive soon.
Meta's next headset, the expected "Quest Pro" also called Project Cambria, should be coming this fall [and] expected to cost over $800.
Apple's long-expected VR headset, now projected for a 2023 release, could vault as high as $3,000, according to reports. [...]
The "most affordable" of the three might be the PlayStation VR 2, a headset expected by the end of this year. Signs are pointing to premium pricing, though. [...]
[...] At the same time, Sag says that he sees a return of VR toward consumer headsets, versus business-focused models. "I think the PSVR will help with that even as the Quest 2 raises in price."
Has a compelling reason for the general public to get one emerged yet, or are we still quite a ways away from that?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Opportunist on Monday August 01, @11:30AM (1 child)
Did someone find a way to patch out the metastasis spyware and now the cross financing by selling the privacy of its users doesn't work anymore?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday August 01, @11:44AM
Isn't it more like they are hiking the prices now so the next version, that will be even more expensive, will not seem to expensive any more by comparison? It's easier to sell the price (and quality one would assume) hike when going from $400 to $800 compared to $299 to $800. Or as they put it already they had priced the basic version artificially low to hook people. Now that they are hooked they can charge a premium for the "pro" version.
That said I don't know if they ever sold it at a loss or not and hoped to make it up in other means. That remains somewhat unclear but not unheard of in other sectors such as the home console market where the machine is powerful but kept low in price and then they make it back on all the games, DLC and all the other stuff they sell in their online shops to customize the game (of cause you need this special blue pixel horse to ride on ... or this cool looking hat ... or this ...). So if they think the Playstation 2 VR thing is the saving grace then that is probably for this reason. Sony will sell it cheap and hope to make it up for it in and with the games.
Apple-prices of $3000 doesn't even matter as these are the people that are already paying the stupid tax on phones, computers and whatever. So they are used to getting gauged when paying for the logo.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday August 01, @11:33AM
> Has a compelling reason for the general public to get one emerged yet, or are we still quite a ways away from that?
Pornography. Isn't that really the answer to all these new emerging tech toys? More and better views of naked people getting it on. Now it's almost like you are there yourself ... creepily watching. It's peeping Tom tech. With the added benefit of you don't even have to leave your own home or stalk strangers.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Revek on Monday August 01, @11:42AM
To not purchase any of them. VR hype has been around since late 90's. Everything that has followed has been a unprofitable disaster. If this current frenzy is still going in a few years then, maybe.
This page was generated by a Swarm of Roaming Elephants
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday August 01, @11:43AM
I thought this was main competitor to FriendFace?