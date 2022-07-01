The director of Russia's space program has warned that chaos in the cosmos awaits when Russia leaves the International Space Station after 2024.

That's when Roscosmos director Yuri Borisov expects an "avalanche" of technical failures aboard the ISS due to its ageing hardware, according to a statement published on the website of Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, on Friday.

"If we talk about the timing of the termination of Russia's participation in the ISS project, we announced that we intend to do this not from 2024, but after 2024," Borisov said, according to a Google translation of his statement. "Based on the opinion of our strength engineers, reliability specialists, who predict that after 2024, avalanche-like processes are possible due to the failure of various equipment in the ISS modules."

Borisov added that Russia could exit the ISS in the middle of 2024, when the nation's commitment on the station expires, or even closer to 2025.