Russian Official Predicts 'Avalanche' of Failures on the International Space Station After 2024
The director of Russia's space program has warned that chaos in the cosmos awaits when Russia leaves the International Space Station after 2024.
That's when Roscosmos director Yuri Borisov expects an "avalanche" of technical failures aboard the ISS due to its ageing hardware, according to a statement published on the website of Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, on Friday.
"If we talk about the timing of the termination of Russia's participation in the ISS project, we announced that we intend to do this not from 2024, but after 2024," Borisov said, according to a Google translation of his statement. "Based on the opinion of our strength engineers, reliability specialists, who predict that after 2024, avalanche-like processes are possible due to the failure of various equipment in the ISS modules."
Borisov added that Russia could exit the ISS in the middle of 2024, when the nation's commitment on the station expires, or even closer to 2025.
But....
Russia: We're Not Leaving The Space Station Until Our Own Is Ready
Earlier this week, Russia indicated that it was not extending the current cooperation agreement for the International Space Station, which expires in 2024, and would be departing the project after that. Nearly everyone noticed that there was no actual departure date specified, leaving open the possibility that it would continue its participation without a formal agreement in place. That now seems to be what will happen.
[...] On Wednesday, Roscosmos also posted a video indicating that completion would come in 2028, and the agency would "need to continue operating the ISS" until that date.
Given that it's extremely unlikely that Russia will manage to get a station built at all while under severe sanctions, this raises the prospect that Roscosmos will have no alternatives in orbit until after 2030, the year NASA has targeted for ending occupation of its portion of the ISS.
When Russia Leaves, What's Next For The International Space Station?
Russia's announcement this week that it will leave the International Space Station "after 2024" raises critical questions about the outpost's future viability.
Here's what you should know about Moscow's decision, and the potential effect on one of the last remaining examples of US-Russia cooperation.
[...] "The fact they said, 'We're going to be committed through 2024' is good," Pace, a former high-ranking government official, told AFP.
It means Moscow isn't planning to pull out sooner, even though what precisely is meant by "after 2024" isn't yet clear.
The year 2024 is what the partners had previously agreed to, though NASA's goal is to keep the ISS in orbit until at least 2030 and then transition to smaller commercial stations.
[...] Russia has two propulsion systems: progress spaceships that dock to the station and the Zvezda service module. All of the control systems are handled out of Moscow.
It would be helpful if Russia left their segment in place rather than took it with them when they go—one of the station's two bathrooms are on the Russian side—observed Pace, but that's another unknown.
"If it's still there, and we wanted to use it, would there be some sort of rental arrangement? I don't know."
[...] "Maybe they should take the Russian pull-out as an excuse, and go, 'Okay, bye.' And now let's put our money in Gateway."
