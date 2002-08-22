Nichelle Nichols, Uhura in 'Star Trek,' Dies at 89
Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed communications officer Uhura on the original "Star Trek" series, died Saturday night in Silver City, N.M. She was 89 years old.
Nichols' death was confirmed by Gilbert Bell, her talent manager and business partner of 15 years.
Lt. Uhura will hail no more
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on Star Trek TOS has died, leaving behind fond memories and a lasting memory of a black woman in a Command position (I remember that on Land of the Giants, there was a black male who was second in command).
Was she not also on an episode or two of Star Trek Continues (or such independent show)?
Fond and lasting memories as 'heroes' continue aging and dying. Uhura WILL be missed, by me at least. :(
American actress Nichelle Nichols, best known for her role in 1960s sci-fi TV series Star Trek, has died aged 89.
Ms Nichols broke barriers in her role as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in the series, becoming one of the first black actresses in the US to play a figure in authority.
She was later employed by Nasa in an effort to encourage more women and African-Americans to become astronauts.
She died of natural causes on Saturday night, her son Kyle Johnson said.
[...] As well as working as an actress, Ms Nicholls also became an ambassador for the US space agency Nasa, helping to recruit women and minorities to its Space programme.
