Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
The Raspberry Pi 4's open-source Vulkan driver for its Broadcom GPUs has now achieved conformance with the Vulkan API 1.2 standard.
Vulkan is a graphics and compute API that provides high-efficiency, cross-platform access to modern GPUs, and aims to provide graphics developers with new ways to get the best performance out of hardware. Raspberry Pi founder Eben Upton described the driver as a 'much requested feature' when work started on the project a couple of years ago.
[...] The new driver will come to future Raspberry Pi OS updates as the Vulkan 1.2 updates have been merged into the upstream V3DV Mesa driver. As with Vulkan 1.0 conformance Raspberry Pi gained over a year ago, Vulkan 1.2 API conformance gives app developers better access to Pi's Broadcom VideoCore 3d GPU.
The best examples of "real world" applications for Vulkan on Raspberry Pi today are games running on Android/Lineage, Upton said.
Raspberry Pi has partnered with consultancy Igalia to develop Vulkan drivers for Pi 4's GPU.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Opportunist on Wednesday August 03, @01:05PM (1 child)
Wake me when they become available for purchase. With or without whatever feature this may be.
I frankly stopped reading at the headline. Why would I care about a feature of a product I can't buy now or in the foreseeable future?
(Score: 2) by Rich on Wednesday August 03, @01:45PM
While the big distributors are drained empty, German ebay is full of Raspi 4s, although mostly not at prices expected from Raspis. A 400 with QWERTZ is on offer for a very fair 82 EUR, including shipping, but expect twice the price for an 8GB Raspi 4. The Zeroes are another story, though, worth of their name: Zero new-in-box offers for most models.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday August 03, @01:31PM
1) A Pi 5
2) Available for $45, not the $100+ everybody is asking.
Other than that it does what I need it to do.
Now I'm worried. I just spent several minutes using Where's My Droid and my phone's flashlight to, ... find my phone.