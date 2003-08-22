from the I-didn't-see-that-coming dept.
The recent swoon in cryptocurrency valuations "has directly impacted pricing of luxury watches from brands like Rolex and Patek Philippe," said the company, which is based in Karlsruhe, Germany, and has more than half a million watches listed for sale on its website...
At the same time, Stracke said trading volumes on the platform, which links dealers or private sellers with buyers, have jumped more than 50% in the first half of the year.
The price of a Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711A, which sells for about $35,000 at retail, surged to $240,000 in the first quarter, according to Chrono24. Now the blue-dialed steel sports watch is fetching about $190,000 [...]
But why the soaring demand in the first place? In addition to crypto and stock-market gains, stimulus cash bolstered the secondhand-timepiece market, one segment of the larger luxury-goods market, which includes handbags, designer sneakers and fine jewelry, among other high-cost items. Rampant inflation and the war in Ukraine contributed to their appeal, as buyers sought tangible stores of value.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday August 04, @07:42PM
Am I missing something? This makes no sense to me at all. If they have more stock then ever available (half a million watches) how come a clock that used to cost $35k now sell for $190k (peaking at $240k)? If crypto has collapsed is it people selling previously bought luxury items to cover losses? Still shouldn't the price then go down? Are these limited edition type things? Even if you are worried about inflation and want to get tangible things eventually you might want to turn that clock back into cash (or crypt) again and isn't it somewhat unlikely that it will still be worth $190k then?