Webb Captures Stellar Gymnastics in the Cartwheel Galaxy

posted by hubie on Friday August 05, @03:39AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the wheel-in-the-sky-keeps-on-turning dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Webb Captures Stellar Gymnastics in the Cartwheel Galaxy

The Cartwheel Galaxy, a rare ring galaxy once shrouded in dust and mystery, has been unveiled by the imaging capabilities of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.

The galaxy, which formed as a result of a collision between a large spiral galaxy and another smaller galaxy, not only retained a lot of its spiral character, but has also experienced massive changes throughout its structure.

Webb's high-precision instruments resolved individual stars and star-forming regions within the Cartwheel, and revealed the behavior of the black hole within its galactic center. These new details provide a renewed understanding of a galaxy in the midst of a slow transformation.

Image downloads. Cartwheel Galaxy.

Original Submission


