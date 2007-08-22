from the YABS---yet-another-battery-story dept.
Findings could pave the way for a cost-efficient, high-performing calcium-ion battery:
Concerns regarding scarcity, high prices, and safety regarding the long-term use of lithium-ion batteries has prompted a team of researchers from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to propose a greener, more efficient, and less expensive energy storage alternative.
[...] "The vast majority of rechargeable battery products are based on lithium-ion technology, which is the gold standard in terms of performance," said Dr. Koratkar. "However, the Achilles' heel for lithium-ion technology is cost. Lithium is a limited resource on the planet, and its price has increased drastically in recent years. We are working on an inexpensive, abundant, safe, and sustainable battery chemistry that uses calcium ions in an aqueous, water-based electrolyte."
[...] The team demonstrated that calcium ions can be rapidly inserted and extracted from the material, with these tunnels acting as "conduits" for reversible and fast ion transport and the findings indicate that MoVO provides one of the best performances reported to date for the storage of calcium ions.
"Calcium-ion batteries might one day, in the not-so-distant future, replace lithium-ion technology as the battery chemistry of choice that powers our society," explains Dr. Koratkar. "This work can lead of a new class of high-performing calcium-based batteries that use Earth abundant and safe materials and are therefore affordable and sustainable. Such batteries could find widespread use in portable and consumer electronics, electric vehicles, as well as grid and renewable energy storage."
Journal Reference:
Aniruddha S. Lakhnot, Kevin Bhimani, Varad Mahajani, et al., Aniruddha S. Lakhnot, Kevin Bhimani, Varad Mahajani, +2 , Reena A. Panchal, Shyam Sharma https://orcid.org/0000-0001-9168-1857, and Nikhil Koratkar, PNAS, 2022. DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2205762119
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 08, @03:17AM
It's good to see that yet more battery technologies are being developed. Here are a few more, from MIT Prof Don Sadoway,
http://donaldsadoway.com/technologies---companies.html [donaldsadoway.com]
He's an excellent lecturer, clear and to the point. Here's one video on the need for new types of batteries and why they won't come from industry, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FYuVoSqj1OE [youtube.com] There may be a TED talk too.
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Monday August 08, @03:17AM
You know something else that will be used in the not so distant future? Fusion power. Totally right around the corner.