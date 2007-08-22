DuckDuckGo announced today that they will now be blocking all third-party Microsoft tracking scripts in their privacy browser after failing to block them in the past.

This change comes after the company faced massive blowback in May for not blocking some third-party Microsoft trackers in the DuckDuckGo browser due to a syndicated search content agreement between the two companies.

[...] The fact that some Microsoft trackers were allowed was discovered by security researcher Zach Edwards, who found that the DuckDuckGo browser blocked Google and Facebook trackers but allowed some of Microsoft's trackers on Linkedin and Bing domains.

[...] "Recently, I've heard from a number of users and understand that we didn't meet their expectations around one of our browser's web tracking protections. So today we are announcing more privacy and transparency around DuckDuckGo's web tracking protections," reads an announcement by DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg.

[...] However, as DuckDuckGo relies on Microsoft Advertising for ads shown in the search engine, there will be some limited allowance of Microsoft trackers when using the privacy browser.