DuckDuckGo browser now blocks all third-party Microsoft trackers:
DuckDuckGo announced today that they will now be blocking all third-party Microsoft tracking scripts in their privacy browser after failing to block them in the past.
This change comes after the company faced massive blowback in May for not blocking some third-party Microsoft trackers in the DuckDuckGo browser due to a syndicated search content agreement between the two companies.
[...] The fact that some Microsoft trackers were allowed was discovered by security researcher Zach Edwards, who found that the DuckDuckGo browser blocked Google and Facebook trackers but allowed some of Microsoft's trackers on Linkedin and Bing domains.
[...] "Recently, I've heard from a number of users and understand that we didn't meet their expectations around one of our browser's web tracking protections. So today we are announcing more privacy and transparency around DuckDuckGo's web tracking protections," reads an announcement by DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg.
[...] However, as DuckDuckGo relies on Microsoft Advertising for ads shown in the search engine, there will be some limited allowance of Microsoft trackers when using the privacy browser.
When clicking on an advertisement in the DuckDuckGo search, the DDG browser will allow tracking scripts from bat.bing.com to execute once on the advertiser's site. This allowance enables advertisers to track how well their advertising campaigns are working.
However, DuckDuckGo will block all further calls on that site that attempt to load trackers from bat.bing.com.
This is not a perfect solution, but DuckDuckGo says that they are hoping to replace bat.bing.com trackers in the future with private ad conversion implementations that are currently in development by Firefox and Safari.
[...] Finally, Weinberg announced more transparency around its web tracking protection features by launching a dedicated help page and sharing the list of blocked trackers on GitHub.
Previously: DuckDuckGo Browser Allows Microsoft Trackers Due to Search Agreement
Related Stories
DuckDuckGo browser allows Microsoft trackers due to search agreement:
The privacy-focused DuckDuckGo browser purposely allows Microsoft trackers on third-party sites due to an agreement in their syndicated search content contract between the two companies.
DuckDuckGo is a search engine that prides itself on its privacy by not tracking your searches or your behavior while performing searches. Furthermore, instead of building user profiles to display interest-based advertisements, DuckDuckGo will use contextual advertisements from partners, like Ads by Microsoft.
While DuckDuckGo does not store any personal identifiers with your search queries, Microsoft advertising may track your IP address and other information when clicking on an ad link for "accounting purposes."
DuckDuckGo also offers a privacy-centric web browser for iOS and Android that promotes many privacy features, including HTTPS-always encryption, third-party cookie blocking, and tracker blocking.
[...] However, while performing a security audit of the DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser, security researcher Zach Edwards discovered that while the browser blocks Google and Facebook trackers, it allowed Microsoft trackers to continue running.
[...] Further tests showed that DuckDuckGo allowed trackers related to the bing.com and linkedin.com domains while blocking all other trackers.