from the hosting-costs dept.
GitLab plans to delete dormant projects from free accounts:
The initial story:
[...] GitLab plans to automatically delete projects if they've been inactive for a year and are owned by users of its free tier.
The Register has learned that such projects account for up to a quarter of GitLab's hosting costs, and that the auto-deletion of projects could save the cloudy coding collaboration service up to $1 million a year. The policy has therefore been suggested to help GitLab's finances remain sustainable.
People with knowledge of the situation, who requested anonymity as they are not authorized to discuss it with the media, told The Register the policy is scheduled to come into force in September 2022.
GitLab is aware of the potential for angry opposition to the plan, and will therefore give users weeks or months of warning before deleting their work. A single comment, commit, or new issue posted to a project during a 12-month period will be sufficient to keep the project alive.
The Register understands some in the wider GitLab community worry that the policy could see projects disappear before users have the chance to archive code on which they rely. As many open-source projects are widely used, it is feared that the decision could have considerable negative impact.
Updated story:
GitLab U-turns on deleting dormant projects after backlash:
Updated GitLab has reversed its decision to automatically delete projects that are inactive for more than a year and belong to its free-tier users.
As revealed exclusively yesterday by The Register, GitLab planned to introduce the policy in late September. The biz hoped the move would save it up to $1 million a year and help make its SaaS business sustainable.
[...] One of our sources told us this afternoon that it was online pressure, led by The Register's reporting, that forced a dramatic rethink at the GitHub rival. Word of the deletion policy as a money-saving exercise sparked fury on Twitter and Reddit.
El Reg understands GitLab's plan to delete inactive projects saw The Internet Archive and code preservation organisation Software Heritage begin planning to preserve the GitLab trove.