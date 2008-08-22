Stories
Drought Forces Water Use Rethink In Spain

posted by janrinok on Tuesday August 09, @07:28PM
from the rain-in-Spain-stays-mainly-in-the-sky dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:

Faced with a historic drought and threatened by desertification, Spain is rethinking how it spends its water resources, which are used mainly to irrigate crops.

"We must be extremely careful and responsible instead of looking the other way," Spain's Minister for the Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera said recently, about the impact of the lack of rain.

Like France and Italy, Spain has been gripped by several extreme heatwaves this summer after an unusually dry winter.

That has left the country's reservoirs at 40.4 percent of their capacity in August, 20 percentage points below the average over the last decade for this time of the year.

Officials have responded by limiting water use, especially in the southern region of Andalusia, which grows much of Europe's fruits and vegetables.

Reservoir water levels in the region are particularly low, just 25 percent at most of their capacity.

[...] Spain has built a vast network of dams to provide water for its farms and towns. During the 20th century, 1,200 large dams were built in the country, the highest number in Europe per capita. This has allowed Spain to increase the amount of irrigated land it has from 900,000 hectares (2,224,000 acres) to 3,400,000 hectares, according to the ecological transition ministry's website, which calls the country's water management system "an example of success".

But many experts say the system is now showing its limits.

The dams "had their use" but they have also encouraged the "overexploitation" of water and the decline in its quality by blocking the natural course of rivers, said Julio Barea, a water expert at Greenpeace Spain.

For the scientific council of the Rhone-Mediterranean Basin Committee, a French body which groups hydrology specialists, Spain is nearing the "physical limits" of its water management model.

[...] Spain's use of irrigation "is irrational," said Julia Martinez, biologist and director of the FNCA Water Conservation Foundation.

"We cannot be Europe's vegetable garden" while "there are water shortages for the inhabitants," she added.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday August 09, @07:33PM (1 child)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday August 09, @07:33PM (#1265816) Homepage Journal

    desalination

    There is a supply side shortage of pronouns. You will take whatever you are offered.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 09, @07:52PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 09, @07:52PM (#1265821)

      Regreening the desert [youtube.com]

      Fuck, that's 3 words. I lose.

  • (Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday August 09, @07:35PM

    by VLM (445) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday August 09, @07:35PM (#1265817)

    which are used mainly to irrigate crops

    Its the California problem, which will be "solved" the same way, by virtue signaling about not flushing the toilet after peeing and hating non-vegans. Meanwhile the rich farmers will get richer, etc.

