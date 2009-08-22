from the double-whammy dept.
The Surprising Relationship Between Cancer and Diabetes:
According to recent research from the Steno Diabetes Center Copenhagen, Rigshospitalet, and the University of Copenhagen, cancer patients are more likely to develop diabetes. The research also found that people with cancer who acquire diabetes die sooner than those who do not.
Cancer is the leading cause of death in Denmark, a country with a population of about 6 million people. Over 45,000 incident cancer cases were diagnosed in 2019 alone. Fortunately, the most recent statistics reveal a significant improvement in cancer survival in Denmark. However, many survivors experience a decline in quality of life due to lingering symptoms and complications.
[...] This risk was increased more by certain cancers than by others. Associate Professor Lykke Sylow of the Department of Nutrition, Exercise and Sports at the University of Copenhagen, who is behind the study together with Professor Christoffer Johansen of The National Centre for Cancer Survivorship and General Late Effects (CASTLE) at Rigshospitalet and Professor Christen Lykkegaard Andersen from the CopLab Database at the Center for General Practice, states:
“Our study demonstrates that there is an elevated risk of developing diabetes if a person is affected by lung, pancreatic, breast, brain, urinary tract or uterine cancers.”
[...] “Various cancer therapies may contribute to an increased risk. The cancer itself can affect the rest of the body. We know that cancer cells are able to secrete substances that can affect organs and possibly contribute to an increased incidence of diabetes. This has been suggested in animal studies,” says Lykke Sylow.
[...] “Our results suggest that it might be relevant to consider diabetes screenings in relation to those cancers where we found an elevated risk of the disease. That is to say, for patients with lung cancer, breast cancer, brain cancer, uterine cancer, and urinary tract cancers. We have outstanding opportunities to treat diabetes and early intervention could have an impact on certain cancer patients,” states Professor Christoffer Johansen. Associate Professor Lykke Sylow seconds his assertion:
It should be underscored that the study is one of the first to demonstrate a link between cancer and diabetes. As such, more research is needed before the link between cancer and onset of diabetes is thoroughly established.
Reference: “Incidence of New-Onset Type 2 Diabetes After Cancer: A Danish Cohort Study” by Lykke Sylow, Mia K. Grand, Annika von Heymann, et al., 27 May 2022, Diabetes Care.
DOI: 10.2337/dc22-0232