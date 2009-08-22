from the something-so-strong dept.
The strength of the strong force:
Much ado was made about the Higgs boson when this elusive particle was discovered in 2012. Though it was touted as giving ordinary matter mass, interactions with the Higgs field only generate about 1 percent of ordinary mass. The other 99 percent comes from phenomena associated with the strong force, the fundamental force that binds smaller particles called quarks into larger particles called protons and neutrons that comprise the nucleus of the atoms of ordinary matter.
Now, researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have experimentally extracted the strength of the strong force, a quantity that firmly supports theories explaining how most of the mass or ordinary matter in the universe is generated.
This quantity, known as the coupling of the strong force, describes how strongly two bodies interact or "couple" under this force. Strong force coupling varies with distance between the particles affected by the force. Prior to this research, theories disagreed on how strong force coupling should behave at large distance: some predicted it should grow with distance, some that it should decrease, and some that it should become constant.
[...] They found that as distance increases between affected bodies, strong force coupling grows quickly before leveling off and becoming constant.
"There are some theories that predicted that this should be the case, but this is the first time experimentally that we actually saw this," Chen said. "This gives us detail on how the strong force, at the scale of the quarks forming protons and neutrons, actually works."
These experiments were conducted about 10 years ago, when Jefferson Lab's electron beam was capable of providing electrons at up to 6 GeV in energy (it's now capable of up to 12 GeV). The lower-energy electron beam was required to examine the strong force at these larger distances: a lower-energy probe allows access to longer time scales and, therefore, larger distances between affected particles.
[...] This means strong force coupling at large distances is important for understanding this mass generation mechanism. These results also help verify new ways to solve equations for quantum chromodynamics (QCD), the accepted theory describing the strong force.
For instance, the flattening of the strong force coupling at large distances provides evidence that physicists can apply a new, cutting-edge technique called Anti-de Sitter/Conformal Field Theory (AdS/CFT) duality. The AdS/CFT technique allows physicists to solve equations non-iteratively, which can help with strong force calculations at large distances where iterative methods fail.
[...] So, while these results were generated by experimentalists, they affect theorists the most.
[...] Only time will tell which theories these new experiments support.
Journal Reference:
Deur, Alexandre, Volker Burkert, Jian-Ping Chen, and Wolfgang Korsch. 2022. "Experimental Determination of the QCD Effective Charge αg1(Q)" Particles 5, no. 2: 171-179. https://doi.org/10.3390/particles5020015