The United States government has approved the delivery of the first Boeing 787 Dreamliner — nearly two years after production defects drew scrutiny and halted deliveries — clearing the way for American Airlines to take possession, the Reuters news agency reported citing people briefed on the matter.

American Airlines said it expects to receive its first Boeing 787 delivery of the year as early as Wednesday and that the plane will enter commercial service in the coming weeks. The plane is its first 787 delivery since April 2021.

Earlier on Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it expected Boeing to resume deliveries of its 787 in the coming days after the manufacturer made inspection and retrofit changes needed to meet certification standards.

Boeing shares climbed as much as 3.7 percent in New York following the announcement before paring the gain. The stock has fallen 18 percent this year.

Boeing halted deliveries in May 2021 after the FAA raised concerns about its proposed inspection method. In September 2020, the FAA said it was investigating manufacturing flaws in some 787 jetliners.

American Airlines said on a July earnings call it expects to receive nine 787s this year, including two in early August. It has 42 on order, excluding the plane it expects to receive this week.