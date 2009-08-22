Plant-based 'beef' reduces CO2 but threatens ag jobs:
Plant-based alternatives to beef have the potential to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, but their growth in popularity could disrupt the agricultural workforce, threatening more than 1.5 million industry jobs, new economic models show.
[...] By embracing meat protein alternatives, U.S. food production could reduce its agricultural carbon footprint by between 2.5% and 13.5%, mostly by decreasing the number of cows needed for beef production by two to 12 million, according to the paper.
[...] "Still, plant-based alternatives to beef are not silver bullets," he said, "with their impact on other environmental dimensions of the food system – such as total water use – ambiguous."
The researchers explored the potential disruption of plant-based beef alternatives by comparing the economic consequences under a range of scenarios, where plant-based beef alternatives replaced 10%, 30% or 60% of current U.S. beef demand.
[...] Acting to reduce climate change is important, the researchers said, but technological disruption can have many consequences – both positive and negative – across the economy, such as the issue of livelihoods, working conditions, human rights, fair wages and health equity.
[...] The adoption of plant-based beef alternatives could lead to other unintended consequences. For example, resources freed from contracting beef sectors – such as livestock feed – could allow the pork and poultry sectors to expand.
[...] "Nevertheless, a range of plant-based alternatives to animal products are under development," Mason-D'Croz said. "If these are adopted widely, then increases in animal numbers would be less likely, even as economic disruption and negative impacts on the livelihoods of those employed in animal-sourced food value chains would be much larger."
Journal Reference:
Daniel Mason-D'Croz, Anne Barnhill, Justin Bernstein, et al., Ethical and economic implications of the adoption of novel plant-based beef substitutes in the USA: a general equilibrium modelling study [open], The Lancet, 6, 8, 2022. DOI: 10.1016/S2542-5196(22)00169-3
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Wednesday August 10, @03:25PM
So I can only assume this plant-based "beef" manifests fully formed from the aether with no human labor required?
Because otherwise it seems to me it's not eliminating jobs, just replacing them.
And while I'm sure the beef industry is going to invoke a stream of images of poor, hardworking ranchers being put out on the street - the reality is almost certainly that it will be the massive industrial farming corporations who ruthlessly minimize wages-paid-per-pound that will suffer most. After all they're the ones who control most of the market, and as demand for their ethically atrocious product falls, the small farmers with their (almost always) much more ethically farmed "boutique meat" are likely to be far more strongly positioned. It's a lot easier for a pseudo-meat to substitute for the probably-beef in a McDonalds hamburger than for a nice juicy premium steak from a happy, healthy, free-range cow.