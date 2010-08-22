from the better-never-than-late? dept.
Possible outcomes run the gamut from "more delays" to outright cancellation:
Almost a year ago, Intel made a big announcement about its push into the dedicated graphics business. Intel Arc would be the brand name for a new batch of gaming GPUs, pushing far beyond the company's previous efforts and competing directly with Nvidia's GeForce and AMD's Radeon GPUs.
Arc is the culmination of years of work, going back to at least 2017, when Intel poached AMD GPU architect Raja Koduri to run its own graphics division. And while Intel would be trying to break into an established and fiercely competitive market, it would benefit from the experience and gigantic install base that the company had cultivated with its integrated GPUs.
[...] The first Arc GPUs were initially targeted for early 2022, and Intel managed to announce a pair of low-end 300-series laptop GPUs at the tail end of March. To date, the number of those laptops that is actually available for purchase is relatively small, and no one in the US has been able to buy anything else. A desktop version of the 1080p-focused Arc A380 has appeared in China, though, and a few publications have managed to import and test it.
[...] Arc's performance is also worst when playing older games that don't support the DirectX12 or Vulkan APIs, pointing to one huge issue that Intel has openly acknowledged: The company is struggling with its GPU drivers.
[...] To its credit, Intel has openly acknowledged the problem that Arc has with pre-DirectX12 games, not just in slickly produced PR videos but by allowing its marketing team to conduct a charm offensive on popular tech YouTube channels like Linus Tech Tips and Gamers Nexus.
In LTT's case, this means jokes, fast edits, and sly winks to make viewers feel like they're getting secret, under-the-table information, even though Intel PR is standing over the channel's shoulder. The videos give Intel a way to own and partially defuse criticism of Arc's performance in older games. It's also a way to suggest that the company has nothing to hide.
As a PR strategy, it's great. It's the Domino's Pizza gambit: when your product's issues are impossible to ignore, you can build more trust and buy yourself a little goodwill and time by issuing loud, public mea culpas and owning the problem rather than ignoring it. And the tech-tubers have seemed receptive to Intel's framing—sure, performance in older games is all over the place, but it just means we're going to get great performance for the price in newer games.
[...] The next couple of years will be crucial for Intel's GPUs. Better drivers, aggressive pricing, and the Battlemage architecture could all help Intel find a foothold, establishing a third competitor in consumer and workstation GPUs and making the segment more competitive. Or Arc could end up going the way of Larrabee, a once-promising project that just didn't work out the way it was supposed to.