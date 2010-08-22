from the just-collapse-the-wavefunction dept.
The candidate is so far away that it might even break our models of the early universe, but there's a catch:
Astronomers armed with early data obtained by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) are hunting galaxies that existed just a few hundred million years after the Big Bang. Rohan Naidu, an astrophysicist based at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian (CfA), and his colleagues have been particularly good at uncovering these cosmic relics.
[...] In a pre-print paper, released on Aug. 5 and yet to undergo peer review, Naidu and colleagues have detailed another distant galaxy candidate, from one of JWST's early release science programs, known as CEERS-1749. It's an extremely bright galaxy that, if confirmed, would have existed just 220 million years after the Big Bang -- and it could also rewrite our understanding of the cosmos.
But there's a huge catch.
CEERS-1749 could be one of the most distant galaxies we've ever seen or it could be lurking much closer to home. Essentially, the data seems to indicate two possible places for the galaxy to be -- and we won't know which one is correct without observing it a lot more. That's earned it the title of "Schrodinger's galaxy candidate" in the paper submitted to pre-print repository, arXiv, on Aug. 4.
So, how can a galaxy like Schrodinger (the name we're running with because it's way more fun than CEERS-1749) seem to be in two different places? It's all about redshift.
[...] Redshift is denoted by the parameter z and higher z values mean a more distant object. One of the confirmed most distant galaxies discovered to date, GN-z11, has a zvalue of 11.09. In the case of Schrodinger, the research team state it could have a z value of around 17. That would mean this light is from a time some 13.6 billion years ago.
It would also mean we might need to rethink our models of how galaxies evolved in the earliest days of the universe -- galaxies from that long ago should not be this bright, at least according to the model we currently use to explain our cosmos.
[...] But wait! There's more: Another group of researchers also studied this exact same galaxy from the early release data, publishing their own results to arXiv on the same day. Jorge Zavala, an astrophysicist at ALMA Japan, and his team added to the JWST data with data from an Earth-based telescopes in the French Alps and Hawaii.
They came to the conclusion that Schrodinger might be an imposter masquerading as a high-redshift galaxy when it's actually a much closer, dusty galaxy undergoing rapid star formation.
The take home message? Work on this perplexing galaxy candidate is incomplete. JWST has been able to study the intensity of the light emitted by Schrodinger but we need more measurements. In particular, spectroscopy will allow astrophysicists to scrutinize its redshift more accurately. The only barrier now is time -- getting enough time on telescopes around the world to study Schrodinger and solve the puzzle.