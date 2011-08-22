from the I-see-your-true-colors-shining-through dept.
A paradigm shift away from the 3D mathematical description developed by Schrödinger and others to describe how we see color could yield more vibrant computer displays, TVs, printed materials, textiles and more:
A new study corrects an important error in the 3D mathematical space developed by the Nobel Prize–winning physicist Erwin Schrödinger and others and used by scientists and industry for more than 100 years to describe how your eye distinguishes one color from another. The research has the potential to boost scientific data visualizations, improve TVs and recalibrate the textile and paint industries.
"The assumed shape of color space requires a paradigm shift," said Roxana Bujack, a computer scientist with a background in mathematics who creates scientific visualizations at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Bujack is lead author of the paper by a Los Alamos team in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science on the mathematics of color perception. "Our research shows that the current mathematical model of how the eye perceives color differences is incorrect. That model was suggested by Bernhard Riemann and developed by Hermann von Helmholtz and Erwin Schrödinger — all giants in mathematics and physics — and proving one of them wrong is pretty much the dream of a scientist."
[...] In the study, which blends psychology, biology and mathematics, Bujack and her colleagues discovered that using Riemannian geometry overestimates the perception of large color differences. That's because people perceive a big difference in color to be less than the sum you would get if you added up small differences in color that lie between two widely separated shades.
[...] "We didn't expect this, and we don't know the exact geometry of this new color space yet," Bujack said. "We might be able to think of it normally but with an added dampening or weighing function that pulls long distances in, making them shorter. But we can't prove it yet."
Journal Reference:
(Score: 3, Insightful) by looorg on Friday August 12, @08:05PM
So they don't know what the new geometry is and they can't prove it yet. Probably due to it apparently has to do with how things are perceived so there might be massive individual differences. So this new one could be wrong, or incorrect or remain un-proven for some time. But they know the old idea is wrong, or at least not complete. Yet somehow not so wrong that we can't have used it successfully for about 100 years give or take. Clearly we are at least in the ballpark.
That said I don't know if I really have a use for more vibrant colours. Not to mention that it will just be used to show more annoying commercials --- NOW WITH NEW VIBRANT COLOURS NEVER SEEN BEFORE!
