For many years my computer purchasing regime has been simple: Pick up a refurbished Dell laptop that's selling off-lease for under $500, install Mint Linux, and just use it til it turns to dust. Right now I'm driving a Latitude E7450. It's served me well, but I can see the end approaching.

I've been doing some shopping, and wow, have prices climbed. Suddenly the discount for used gear (from a retailer that I trust) makes less sense. So it appears likely that I'll be shopping for new laptop, something equivalent to the Latitude. I don't do gaming, and mostly use it for writing and surfing, so don't need extravagant specs or features.

The question though is what I should expect when stick my Mint USB into a new laptop these days, and what sorts of hoops I may need to jump to get it installed. I gather that Microsoft has managed to add "features" to "protect" users from my kind of behaviour.

Second question: would installing Linux on an Apple be easier?