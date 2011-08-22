Stories
Laptop Shopping Advice Needed

posted by janrinok on Friday August 12, @07:34AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Appalbarry writes:

For many years my computer purchasing regime has been simple: Pick up a refurbished Dell laptop that's selling off-lease for under $500, install Mint Linux, and just use it til it turns to dust. Right now I'm driving a Latitude E7450. It's served me well, but I can see the end approaching.

I've been doing some shopping, and wow, have prices climbed. Suddenly the discount for used gear (from a retailer that I trust) makes less sense. So it appears likely that I'll be shopping for new laptop, something equivalent to the Latitude. I don't do gaming, and mostly use it for writing and surfing, so don't need extravagant specs or features.

The question though is what I should expect when stick my Mint USB into a new laptop these days, and what sorts of hoops I may need to jump to get it installed. I gather that Microsoft has managed to add "features" to "protect" users from my kind of behaviour.

Second question: would installing Linux on an Apple be easier?

