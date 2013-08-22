Meta says the chatbot uses artificial intelligence and can chat on "nearly any topic".

[...] Meta said the chatbot was a prototype and might produce rude or offensive answers.

[...] The chatbot, called BlenderBot 3, was released to the public on Friday.

The programme "learns" from large amounts of publicly available language data.

[...] "His company exploits people for money and he doesn't care. It needs to stop!" it said.

[...] BlenderBot 3's algorithm searches the internet to inform its answers. It is likely its views on Mr Zuckerberg have been "learnt' from other people's opinions that the algorithm has analysed.

[...] Meta has made the BlenderBot 3 public, and risked bad publicity, for a reason. It needs data.

"Allowing an AI system to interact with people in the real world leads to longer, more diverse conversations, as well as more varied feedback," Meta said in a blog post.