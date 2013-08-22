from the source-of-hilarious-viral-fail-videos dept.
It's all in the ankles when it comes to riding hoverboards:
Engineering researchers have some simple advice for people learning to ride hoverboards: it's all in the ankles.
An experiment using sophisticated cameras and sensors attached to first-time riders revealed that ankle movements, not knee or hip movements, are the key to catching on to the increasingly popular devices.
[...] Hoverboards have a motor and two wheels connected by a platform. Riders steer and balance with their feet, although some models are self-balancing.
While new riders would be wise to concentrate on ankle movement, the study by researchers in Canada, the United Kingdom and Japan also showed the central nervous system somehow seems to just know the best strategy to use.
[...] "The process of learning how to ride a hoverboard is largely subconscious," Arami said. "Interestingly enough, our central nervous system can usually figure it out without much instruction, so take it easy and enjoy the ride."
Researchers theorize ankle movement is primarily used to learn to ride because they're the joints closest to the board, primates generally learn better with their hands and feet, and the central nervous system often tries to minimize muscular effort.
[...] Researchers are ultimately interested in using technology to develop assistive and rehabilitative robotics systems to allow people with impairments to regain movement.
"Hoverboards, as simple as they appear, help us dig into how we control our lower limbs and deepen our understanding of human motor control," Arami said.
Journal Reference:
Mohammad Shushtari, Atsushi Takagi, Judy Lee, et al., Balance strategy in hoverboard control, Sci Rep, 12:4509 2022. DOI: 10.1038/s41598-022-08291-0
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 14, @07:59PM
I wonder if this knowledge would help people learn to walk across the deck of a small, pitching boat. I had no trouble walking on a day-tripping fishing boat that was in chop, but lot of people did. Half the guests went inside sea-sick. I don't get nausea, but I get panic attacks and it's gotten worse when I get older. Now there's a real problem, and I always told them, "no, I'm not afraid. I'm not anxious" because seriously, I'm not afraid of boats or planes. They just give me panic attacks. Now I come to find out that the areas of the brain that process inner-ear signals are adjacent to the anxiety centers. So they're half right. It is anxiety in a sense, but all the couch talks in the world aren't going to fix it. Anyway, I digress. I could learn to ride the damned hoverboard but I don't want to because it might stimulate an area adjacent to the anxiety center and make me feel like I'm going to die RIGHT NOW, even though I know that's not rational.