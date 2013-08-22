Google Is About To Stop Answering Your Stupid Questions:
In a long blog post, Google has announced that it is about to stop answering your stupid questions. Surprisingly, the more you look into it, the more it sounds like a pretty good idea.
In the beginnings of Google and for most of its history, Google has attempted to point you in the way of the information you need, bringing the most relevant results to the top of the page for you to explore yourself. However, in recent years it has tried to make things even easier for its users, by attempting to answer the question quickly without the need for you to explore further websites.
Whether it's a "knowledge panel" (the little block on the right-hand side which tells you information about a public figure) the "featured snippets" at the top, or the "people also ask" section, Google now attempts to answer your question quickly, without the need to leave the page.
While this is incredibly useful for well-established facts, or issues where there is a lot of consensus, there are other times when having what (to layperson users) looks like a definitive answer pop up can be less ideal, especially when the algorithm gets it wrong.
One problem is, you don't search like an actual robot. Questions can be misspelled (am I pergant? Am I pegarnt?) or just nonsensical in their premise. These are, understandably, a little harder for Google to deal with. If you ask a nonsensical question that somebody else has taken the time to write about, their answer could look to the algorithm like a definitive and relevant answer.
Take, for example, the time it informed people that five US presidents were in the Ku Klux Klan.
It's not the only example. As The Outline notes, if you search nonsensical questions, Google will often provide you with an answer. "Who is king of the united states" once yielded the answer "Barack Obama", while the question "is Obama planning a coup" sent back the answer "not only could Obama be in bed with the communist Chinese, but Obama may in fact be planning a communist coup d'état at the end of his term in 2016" which is what's known as "huge if true".
Google is aware of the problem.