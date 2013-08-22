Stories
Smiling Dogs? Horses Made of Clouds? Captcha Has Gone Too Far

posted by Fnord666 on Monday August 15, @03:16AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the fuel-for-the-ML-machine dept.
Security

owl writes:

https://www.wired.com/story/smiling-dogs-horses-made-of-clouds-captcha-has-gone-too-far/

When Jared Bauman was asked to look at nine dog pictures and identify which ones were smiling as part of a captcha test to log in to a website a few weeks ago, he was stumped. "To be honest, I had a bit of a moment," the founder of a creative marketing agency in San Diego, California, says. "Do dogs really smile?" Most of the dogs looked neither happy nor sad—some were grimacing, or simply had their mouths open. No one is sure whether dogs can actually smile, meaning that correctly identifying smiling dogs in a captcha is a near-impossible task.

This kind of conundrum is becoming a bigger issue as captchas—tests designed to weed out robot web surfers from humans on websites—have grown increasingly cryptic. The smiling dogs were the final straw for an increasing number of people posting their disbelief on social media in recent months.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday August 15, @03:19AM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Monday August 15, @03:19AM (#1266682)

    So they finally have CAPTCHAs to know whether or not you're a dog [wikipedia.org]! I'm impressed. Maybe they were asking which ones you'd feel comfortable petting, or maybe if you're a cat person. Or Cesar Millan.

