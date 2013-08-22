When Jared Bauman was asked to look at nine dog pictures and identify which ones were smiling as part of a captcha test to log in to a website a few weeks ago, he was stumped. "To be honest, I had a bit of a moment," the founder of a creative marketing agency in San Diego, California, says. "Do dogs really smile?" Most of the dogs looked neither happy nor sad—some were grimacing, or simply had their mouths open. No one is sure whether dogs can actually smile, meaning that correctly identifying smiling dogs in a captcha is a near-impossible task.

This kind of conundrum is becoming a bigger issue as captchas—tests designed to weed out robot web surfers from humans on websites—have grown increasingly cryptic. The smiling dogs were the final straw for an increasing number of people posting their disbelief on social media in recent months.