During the 41st session of the General Conference, UNESCO launched its latest global report on education.

Sparking a timely global debate was precisely the goal of the International Commission, led by H.E. Ms Sahle-Work Zewde, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, that spent two years preparing the report, titled Reimagining our Futures Together: A New Social Contract for Education.

More than a million people – experts, young people and teachers but also civil society, government and economic actors – were tapped in the global consultation that informed it.

Reimagining Our Futures Together upholds the tradition of past landmark UNESCO reports that have structured education policies around the world. The Faure report, Learning to Be, in 1972, and the Delors report, Learning: The Treasure Within, in 1996, are key references in the debate on learning. The report recommends an urgent, sweeping reform of education globally to repair past injustices and enhance our capacity to act together for a more sustainable future. The report finds that today's teaching and learning methods are outdated and even counterproductive. Education could contribute so much more to creating just and peaceful societies, a healthy planet and shared progress that benefits us all. Instead, how we educate is in effect causing some of our difficulties to address today's challenges.