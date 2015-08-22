The Five, Nine, and Fourteen Eyes are agreements between the surveillance agencies (the "eyes") of several countries. The original group is the Five Eyes (abbreviated as FVEY)—consisting of the U.S., the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand—which shortly after the second world war signed a deal (the UKUSA pact) to share intelligence among each other.

Over the years, four other countries informally joined the original five (the Netherlands, France, Denmark, and Norway), making nine.

A few years after, five more joined (Belgium, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Sweden) to come to the grand total of 14.

However, these three groups are different from each other in what they share with each other.

Naturally, deals struck between spies aren't accessible to regular people, but we do know a fair bit about these three groups, especially the original five. This is because their founding document, the UKUSA agreement, was made public in 2010. The British National Archives has the full text.