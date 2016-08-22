from the sweet-sweet-$5-Starbucks-gift-card dept.
Employees are motivated by rewards that are perceived as distinct from salary:
Tangible rewards motivate employees when they're easy to use, pleasurable, unexpected, and distinct from salary, a new study found.
A recent survey of firms in the United States revealed that 84 per cent spent more than $90 billion annually on tangible employee rewards, such as gift cards, recreation trips and merchandise in hopes of increasing productivity.
[...] Presslee and his co-author, University of Wisconsin-Madison's Willie Choi, used four experiments to investigate the factors driving the preference between cash and tangible rewards. The attributes examined include ease of use of the reward (fungibility), hedonic nature of the reward (want vs. need), the novelty of the reward, and how the reward is presented.
"Rewards are constellations of attributes, and firms should focus more on the motivational effects of the attributes associated with a reward rather than the reward type itself," Presslee said. "Results confirmed that each of these attributes – individually and in combination – increases employee effort and performance."
The researchers recommend managers interested in motivating employees using tangible rewards would be best served to offer tangible rewards that incorporate these four attributes.
It would not surprise me if the effect was the same for cash, provided that the cash was handed directly to the employee instead of being added to their paycheck.
Journal Reference:
Jongwoon (Willie)Choia and AdamPresslee, When and why tangible rewards can motivate greater effort than cash rewards: An analysis of four attribute differences [open], Accounting, Organizations and Society, 2022. DOI: 10.1016/j.aos.2022.101389
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 17, @07:46PM
Give me the cash, don't make me screw around trying to figure out how to spend them.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 17, @07:48PM
First problem with company trips to getaways, dinners, banquets, fishing/hunting/camping, or whatever is, it's always the same people who "win" those benefits. A tight little clique gets all the bennies, and the hundreds of workers out on the production floor might get an occasional pizza, or the traditional holiday dinner/turkey/ham. I saw that in the Navy, and I've seen the same thing at the many jobs I've worked at as a civilian. Any benefit program is going to benefit that inner clique.
The second problem, is that those bennies have little meaning to workers who are struggling to pay the bills. WTF do I want to take 3 days off to attend some stupid meeting down at the Gulf of Mexico, if the electricity is going to be turned off while I'm gone?
Of course, in view of the the first problem, that second problem doesn't really apply to those clique members who are partying hard at the casino on the Gulf. They get regular raises and bonuses, and sometimes, even loans from the company.
If and when your workers are somewhat financially secure, if and when those little perks are distributed among the entire workforce, THEN they would have meaning, and THEN they would become motivational.
Until then, give us a raise!!
There is a supply side shortage of pronouns. You will take whatever you are offered.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday August 17, @07:51PM
Years back, there was some magic number like $70K per year - above which more money tended not to bring more happiness, in whatever studies they did on the topic. That was long enough ago that the current number is probably around $100K/yr today.
Until the "basic needs of life" are met, more money definitely makes more productive employees. Your employees aren't going to be as productive if they can't afford reliable transportation, safe housing, decent food, and if you have enough employees you can't avoid the reality that good medical care also makes more productive employees. This "basic needs" level is well below $100K/yr, but well above what a LOT of people work for in the US, and around the world - certain countries excepted.
After that, you can certainly motivate people with the money to buy whatever shiny gizmos, outsized homes, or luxury services (particularly restaurants) strike their fancy - but only up to a point, and that's where that $100K "ceiling" seems to come in.
As for substituting my cash remuneration with "rewards" - um, no thank you. I worked at a place that did annual trips to Hawaii for about 10% of the company, around 100 employees plus their spouses. About half of the trip "winners" were a lock for VPs, heads of departments etc, but the other 50 got spread around to semi-merit based semi-random selected employees. For the low earners, the ones catching rides to work with friends who have working trucks, etc., that trip to Hawaii was an amazing unforgettable life experience that they would likely never experience otherwise. But, for the $100K & up crowd, it was a pain in the ass professional obligation as much as it was an enjoyable vacation. Who's going to watch the kids while you're gone for a week? Couldn't we just pay for this trip ourselves and maybe go somewhere else that we prefer to Hawaii? etc. Today's employer is larger, more mature, and they hand out "attaboy points" exchangable in the company store for shiny gizmos, or luxury services, sporting and concert events, even travel if you get enough of them, but... all in all... I just take the cash-cards instead. The selection of stuff in the company store is really broad, but still super-restrictive as compared to Amazon.com, or ticketmaster, or any of your usual sources for stuff you desire.
Україна не входить до складу Росії.