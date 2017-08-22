Stories
Judge Orders Twitter to Give Elon Musk Former Executive's Documents

posted by janrinok on Thursday August 18, @12:10PM
Business

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N)needs to give Elon Musk documents from a former Twitter executive who Musk said was a key figure in calculating the amount of fake accounts on the platform, according to a Monday court order.

Bot and spam accounts on Twitter have become a central issue in the legal fight over whether Musk, who is Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) chief executive, must complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company.

Twitter was ordered to collect, review and produce documents from former General Manager of Consumer Product Kayvon Beykpour, according to the order from Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery.

[...] Beykpour, who left Twitter after the social media company agreed in April to be acquired by Musk, was described in Musk's court filings as one of the executives "most intimately involved with" determining the amount of spam accounts.

  • (Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday August 18, @12:32PM

    by Thexalon (636) on Thursday August 18, @12:32PM (#1267335)

    This is a standard part of any lawsuit, known as "discovery", where both sides get to demand documents and such from the other side. So I wouldn't read too much into this.

