Startups are exploring how electric planes could clean up air travel, which accounts for about 3% of worldwide greenhouse-gas emissions. The problem is that today’s electric aircraft could safely carry you and about a dozen fellow passengers only around 30 miles, according to a recent analysis.
The limiting factor is the battery, in particular the amount of energy that can be stored in a small space. If you’ve folded your legs into a cramped window seat or been charged extra for overweight luggage, you’re probably familiar with the intense space and weight constraints on planes.
[...] Batteries have been packing more power into smaller spaces for about 30 years, and continuing improvements could help electric planes become a more feasible option for flying. But they’re not there yet, and ultimately, the future of electric planes may depend on the future of progress in battery technology.
The prospect of electric flight is appealing in many ways. Aviation contributes a growing share of the global greenhouse-gas emissions that cause climate change, and battery-powered planes could help speed decarbonization in a growing sector.
The emissions reductions could be significant. A battery-powered plane charged with renewable energy could produce nearly 90% less in emissions than today’s planes that run on jet fuel, says Jayant Mukhopadhaya, a transportation analyst at the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT). (Remaining emissions are largely from producing the battery, which likely would need to be replaced each year for most planes.)
Batteries are also an efficient way of using electricity. In an electric plane, about 70% of the energy used to charge up a battery would actually power the plane. There are some losses in the battery and in the motor, but this efficiency is high compared with other options being considered to decarbonize flight. With hydrogen and synthetic fuel, for example, efficiencies could be as low as 20 to 30%.
[...] Reserve requirements could severely limit the true range of electric planes. A plane needs extra capacity to circle the airport for 30 minutes in case it can’t land right away, and it must also be able to reach an alternative airport 100 km (60 miles) away in an emergency.
When you take all that into account, the usable range of a 19-seat plane goes from about 160 miles to about 30 miles. For a larger aircraft like the 100-seat planes that Wright is building, it’s less than six miles.
“That reserve requirement is ultimately the killer,” says Andreas Schafer, director of the air transportation systems lab at University College London.
Ultimately, Schafer says, the future of electric planes depends on the future of battery improvements.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Thursday August 18, @05:46PM (1 child)
Concentrating on good ways to store the input "energy store" for fuel cell powered aircraft seems like a better investment of time and effort than trying to make batteries that are energy dense enough for the task, at least in the short-to-medium term... right?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 18, @06:07PM
According to Sadoway, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FYuVoSqj1OE [youtube.com] (discussed in another topic here recently), there isn't much going on in battery basic science and innovation. From what I've seen in the press, the next step after Lithium ion (various chemistries in use now), the next step could be solid lithium metal which might give a 2:1 increase in energy_storage:weight. This would go a long way in making electric cars better, but it is not nearly enough to make electric aircraft generally useful.
In addition to the battery weight, which is a killer for aircraft performance, there is a related issue which is that the weight stays constant for the length of the flight. Some healthy portion of aircraft range is a function of the reduced load from fuel burn during the flight. The lighter weight on landing also means you can land at a lower speed and also use a lighter landing gear.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by oumuamua on Thursday August 18, @06:02PM (4 children)
A lot of solutions to the energy crisis involve looking to the past. Windmills were revived as wind turbines. Early aviation also had blimps. Yeah they are slow but just go for a steampunk look and people will clamour to buy tickets.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 18, @06:17PM (3 children)
I had a blimp ride once, we knew someone that got us on one of the Goodyear blimps and flew around over LA. Lots of fun, but the crew recognized that they were a marginal technology. While we were faster than some of the notorious LA traffic jams, the cruising speed of 35 mph means that you can usually get somewhere faster by car than blimp.
Interesting aside: Since the blimp is neutrally buoyant, the cruising speed of 35 mph barely changed in a steep climb, or in a steep dive. It just keeps on trundling along at 35 mph.
(Score: 3, Informative) by istartedi on Thursday August 18, @06:21PM (2 children)
Googling around, the Hindenburg allegedly once obtained 180 mph over the ground with a tailwind, and could do about 75 mph over the ground through still air.
So a blimp could compete with the bus or Amtrak, but not planes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 18, @06:23PM
"Blimp" is not the same as "rigid airship"...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 18, @06:29PM
> the Hindenburg allegedly once obtained 180 mph over the ground with a tailwind, and could do about 75 mph over the ground through still air.
Looks to me like that is a one way ride, the return trip can't be done? If the downwind speed is 180 mph - the still-air-speed of 75 mph means the tail wind was 105 mph. 75 mph into a 105 mph headwind means going backwards (relative to the ground) at 30 mph.
There is some wiggle room, you can change altitude to find different wind speeds, but, on some routes in some wind conditions, the trip won't be feasible.