Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

US Chipmakers Hit By Sudden Downturn After Pandemic Boom

posted by janrinok on Friday August 19, @09:03PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the chips-go-boom dept.
Business

Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:

After dealing with booming demand and global shortages since the start of the pandemic, the semiconductor industry is facing a sudden downturn.

But even for an industry accustomed to frequent cyclical slumps, this one has defied easy analysis and left researchers struggling to predict how the setback will play out.

The sudden glut in memory chips, PC processors, and some other semiconductors has come at a time when manufacturers in many automotive and industrial markets still lack a reliable supply of chips.

It has also forced some of the biggest US chipmakers to slash billions of dollars from planned capital spending, at the very moment that Washington has passed a long-awaited law to subsidize a huge increase in domestic chip manufacturing capacity.

The speed of the turn, and the conflicting forces at work, had been unprecedented, said Dan Hutcheson, the veteran chief executive of VLSI Research who has analyzed chip cycles since the 1980s.

“I’ve never seen a time when we had excessive inventory and we had shortages,” he said.

Original Submission


«  Scientists Bring Cultured Meat Closer to Your Kitchen Table
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
US Chipmakers Hit By Sudden Downturn After Pandemic Boom | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.