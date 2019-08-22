from the hard-drives-that-are-part-of-the-rhythm-nation dept.
https://devblogs.microsoft.com/oldnewthing/20220816-00/?p=106994
A colleague of mine shared a story from Windows XP product support. A major computer manufacturer discovered that playing the music video for Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation" would crash certain models of laptops. I would not have wanted to be in the laboratory that they must have set up to investigate this problem.
[...] One discovery during the investigation is that playing the music video also crashed some of their competitors' laptops.
And then they discovered something extremely weird: Playing the music video on one laptop caused a laptop sitting nearby to crash, even though that other laptop wasn't playing the video!
It turns out that the song contained one of the natural resonant frequencies for the model of 5400 rpm laptop hard drives that they and other manufacturers used.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 21, @04:21AM
Some things never change.