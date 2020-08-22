from the supporting-the-troops dept.
Army creating first tactical bra for female soldiers:
The bra, dubbed the Army Tactical Brassier, is in development at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Center in Natick, Mass., according to the Army Times, which was the first to report the bra's development.
[...] If approved, it would make the garment the first tactical bra to be added to the U.S. Army's uniform.
Women make up about 16 percent of those in active duty in the United States armed forces, according to data from the Brookings Institute.
The Army is working on a tactical bra:
The bra's development began with a survey given to female soldiers on what type of functionality and preferences should be considered during initial design. It has been labeled a "tactical rather than sportswear item," according to Soldier Touchpoints.
It's meant to integrate into existing body armor and give an added level of protection to female soldiers.
"This means that designers are evaluating options such as the inclusion of flame-retardant fabrics and expertly layered compression, structural and protective materials while also taking into account the importance of accurate sizing, reliable comfort, moisture management and breathability," Touchpoints noted.
"The overall goal is to produce garments that not only protect the user, but reduce the cognitive burden on the female Soldier caused by discomfort and ill fit," said Ashley Cushon, clothing designer and project lead for the ATB at the DEVCOM Soldier Center. "Achieving this will improve the Soldier's overall readiness and performance levels, allowing them to focus on their mission," she explained.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday August 21, @11:29PM
PICS!....or it isn't happening! :)
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 1) by aafcac on Sunday August 21, @11:30PM
It really does need to be asked how many of those women that enlist are actually in jobs where this is even necessary. It's only been recent that it was even allowed and it's been a tiny number of women that have been able to meet the relevant standards. This is likely to make those hammers look like dollar store trinkets when you figure it out on a per bra basis.
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Sunday August 21, @11:47PM
That it'll fit correctly?