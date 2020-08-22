The bra, dubbed the Army Tactical Brassier, is in development at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Center in Natick, Mass., according to the Army Times, which was the first to report the bra's development.

[...] If approved, it would make the garment the first tactical bra to be added to the U.S. Army's uniform.

Women make up about 16 percent of those in active duty in the United States armed forces, according to data from the Brookings Institute.