Samsung said on Friday that it will spend 20 trillion won, approximately $15 billion, by 2028 to build a new advanced chip research complex in South Korea.

The new facility to be built at its Giheung campus will lead advanced research on innovative new technologies and new wafer fabrication processes for memory and system semiconductors, the South Korean tech giant said.

The groundbreaking ceremony on Friday was attended by Samsung vice chairman Jay Y Lee, his first official move since he received a presidential pardon last week for his bribery conviction

"We are taking on a new challenge from the very location where we broke ground 40 years ago to build our first semiconductor plant," Lee, the de facto leader of Samsung, told executives and employees at the ceremony.

"If we hadn't made bold R&D investments for next-generation products and in products that came after that, there would be no semiconductor business for Samsung today. We need to continue our tradition of investing preemptively and emphasizing technology," he added.

The facility will cover 109,000 square meters at Samsung's Giheung campus, located just south of Seoul and one of three of the company's major semiconductor production facilities, or fabs, in South Korea. Along with the other campuses in Hwaseong and Pyeongtaek, it manufactures the company's latest chips.