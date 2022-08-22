from the drown-her-past-regrets-in-coffee-and-cigarettes dept.
Coffee and cigarettes: UF Health research sheds new light on nicotine and morning brew:
For some smokers, the first cigarette of the day is just not as satisfying without a cup of coffee. That could be more than just a morning habit: Chemical compounds in roasted coffee beans may help lighten the effects of morning nicotine cravings, University of Florida [UF] researchers have found.
In a cell-based study, the researchers identified two compounds in coffee that directly affect certain high-sensitivity nicotine receptors in the brain. In smokers, these brain receptors can be hypersensitive after a night of nicotine withdrawal.
The recently published findings have yet to be tested in humans but are an important step toward better understanding how coffee and cigarettes affect nicotine receptors in the brain, said Roger L. Papke, Ph.D., a pharmacology professor in the UF College of Medicine. Caffeine is coffee's feel-good ingredient for most people but smokers may get another kind of boost.
[...] The findings have led Papke to a broader hypothesis: One of the compounds in brewed coffee, known as n-MP, may help to quell morning nicotine cravings.
[...] The findings, he said, provide a good foundation for behavioral scientists who could further study nicotine withdrawal in animal models.
Roger L. Papkea, Madison Karaffaa, Nicole A. Horenstein, et al. Coffee and cigarettes: Modulation of high and low sensitivity α4β2 nicotinic acetylcholine receptors by n-MP, a biomarker of coffee consumption☆, Neuropharmacology, 216, 2022. DOI: 10.1016/j.neuropharm.2022.109173
(Score: 3, Interesting) by mcgrew on Tuesday August 23, @06:14PM
Not just why the first cigarette of the morning is more satisfying with coffee, but why coffee was a kind of crutch when I gave up cigarettes.
From 2003: How to quit smoking cigarettes [mcgrewbooks.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 23, @06:33PM
As noted once before [soylentnews.org]: " It is no coincidence that modern physics was not invented until tobacco and coffee reached England."
"Pipe smoking contributes to a somewhat calm and objective judgment of human affairs." -Albert Einstein