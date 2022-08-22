The Australian Army has unveiled a prototype of a new hybrid electric-powered Bushmaster 4×4 protected mobility vehicle at the Chief of Army Symposium 2022 that was from 9-11 August in Adelaide.

The symposium includes the Army Innovation Day, Army Future Forum, Army Robotics Exposition and the Army Quantum Technology Challenge, bringing together industry, academia and the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

[...] the prototype vehicle, called the electric Protected Military Vehicle (ePMV), is a key part of the Australian Army's modernisation effort.

The prototype ePMV features a series hybrid propulsion system that comprises a diesel engine that produces up to 400 kW of continuous power for vehicle electronics and mission systems, as well as charge batteries that enable the vehicle to operate for up to 24-36 hours on 'silent watch' or travel distances of 200-300 km. In contrast, a conventionally powered Bushmaster vehicle offers an unrefuelled range of up to 800 km.